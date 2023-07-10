‘That’s Not The Case At All’: MSNBC Analyst Throws Cold Water On Claim SCOTUS Ruling Will Allow Blanket Discrimination

MSNBC legal analyst Charles Coleman on Monday threw cold water on claims from the left that the recent Supreme Court ruling involving the Christian web designer would allow blanket discrimination.

The high court sided with a Colorado Christian graphic designer Lorie Smith, clarifying that a state law cannot compel her to create websites for same-sex couples with messages that violate her religious beliefs. Smith argued the law would compel her to make a wedding website for same-sex couples which violates her religious beliefs that marriage is between a man and a woman.

Coleman was discussing a recent ruling that found Tennessee’s law seeking to restrict drag shows is unconstitutional. Coleman said that ruling, coupled with a handful of other rulings in which state laws protecting women’s sports or banning transition surgeries for minors, tell him that state legislators “don’t know how to craft legislation in the ways that are going to run in line and align with our nation’s values as expressed in the Constitution, and that’s why these laws are failing.”

“Does the Supreme Court’s recent ruling that a website designer doesn’t have to design sites for LGBTQ+ weddings, change anything here? Any long-term implications for restrictive laws like these?” the host asked. (RELATED: Pete Buttigieg Claims SCOTUS Has An ‘Agenda’ After Ruling In Favor Of Web Designer’s Free Speech)

WATCH:

“It doesn’t in terms of the laws that we’re talking about. There is a lot of nuance with respect to that decision and how it will be applied. I think people are a little too zealous thinking this is going to allow them to discriminate against gay and queer folks and that’s not the case at all. But to answer your question: yes and no. Being a lawyer that I am, I’m going to have to say it depends.”