Nikki Haley’s Campaign, Super PAC Combine To Raise $26 Million In Second Quarter Of Candidacy

Former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley’s presidential campaign and aligned Super PAC combined to raise more than $25 million during the second quarter of 2023, according to campaign and PAC releases.

Haley’s campaign raised $7.3 million during Q2, and the PAC SFA Fund, Inc. raised $18.7 million. The campaign raised $5.1 million in Q1, according to FEC filings, including $3.3 million from donors and $1.8 million in fundraising committee transfers. Overall, Haley and the Super PAC have combined to raise $34.3 million since she declared in February.

“Nikki is grateful for the groundswell of support from nearly 160,000 donations from all 50 states. Voters want their next president to take on China, speak out against socialism at home and abroad, and provide a vision for a strong and proud America,” Haley campaign communications director Nachama Soloveichik said in a statement.

Haley is polling fourth in the RealClearPolitics average behind Donald Trump, Ron DeSantis and Mike Pence. Her campaign raised less than Trump’s $35 million in Q2, and DeSantis’ $20 million. Pence has not yet announced his fundraising totals. (RELATED: ‘Moral Weakness’: Nikki Haley Trashes Trump’s China Policy, Says Biden Is ‘Much Worse’)

The Republican National Committee is requiring candidates receive funds from 40,000 unique donors before they participate in the first debate, scheduled for August. The 160,000 donations mean Haley will qualify. In addition to Trump and DeSantis, the campaigns for businessman Vivek Ramaswamy and South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott have also said they have enough donors to participate.