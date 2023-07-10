‘Strategic Failure For Ukraine’: State Department Spokesman Makes Apparent ‘Gaffe’ Twice In A Row

State Department spokesman Matthew Miller called the Ukraine war a “strategic failure” for the nation twice before he was immediately corrected.

Miller was holding a briefing Monday when he made the slip-ups.

“We believe the war has been a strategic failure for Ukraine,” Miller said.

“Don’t you mean ‘a strategic failure for Russia?'” a reporter pressed.

“I’m sorry — excuse me — a strategic failure for Ukraine! Thank you for the correction!” (RELATED: Biden Brags About Bringing ‘Onslaught’ To Iraq)

STATE DEPT. SPOX MILLER: “We believe the war has been a strategic failure for Ukraine…” PRESS: “Don’t you mean ‘a strategic failure for Russia?'” MILLER: “I’m sorry — excuse me — a strategic failure for Ukraine! Thank you for the correction!” pic.twitter.com/o7uIpTlBSq — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) July 10, 2023

President Joe Biden claims Ukraine is “running out of ammunition,” prompting the U.S. to send cluster munitions that are part of an $800 million dollar security assistance package, despite backlash from various countries.

Biden recently bragged about bringing the “onslaught” to Iraq when talking about the Ukraine war.

“If anybody told you — and my staff wasn’t so sure, either – that we’d be able to bring all of Europe together in the onslaught on Iraq and get NATO to be completely united, I think they would have told you it’s not likely. The one thing that Putin counted on was being able to split NATO,” Biden said, appearing to be talking about Russia.

Biden doubled down however, telling reporters Russian President Vladimir Putin “is clearly losing the war in Iraq. He’s losing the war at home, and he has become a bit of a pariah around the world” when asked about the Wagner Group’s alleged coup attempt.