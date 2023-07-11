Burger King Introduces Sandwich That’s Literally Just 20 Slices Of Cheese On A Bun

Take it cheesy.

Burger King introduced a new sandwich Sunday composed of 20 slices of cheese to its menus in Thailand, according to CNN.

You read that right. No meat. 20 slices of cheese. https://t.co/d8HM8f94hn — WRTV Indianapolis (@wrtv) July 11, 2023

The Bangkok burger is meatless and filled strictly with American cheese. It is referred to as the “real cheeseburger.”

“This is no joke. This is for real,” Burger King said in an Facebook advertisement.

Social media users in Thailand posted viral videos on TikTok of them trying the new burger to determine whether it was gouda or not. It doesn’t get any cheddar than this.

One Bangkok Burger King branch reportedly stopped taking delivery orders so they could have enough sandwiches to satisfy walk-in customers, according to a shift manager’s conversation that was overheard, per CNN. (RELATED: ‘F*ck Off’: Celebrity Chef Bana Begans From Restaurant)

Customers came to the restaurant to try the cheesy burger because of posts they saw on social media.

“I could only finish half of it,” Im Jeepetch, a 25-year-old cheese-loving customer said, according to CNN. “This is an insane amount of cheese added into one burger. Food is good when things are at the right combination.”

Another customer, Alisa Chuengviroj, claimed the sandwich was “too intense.”

“I may not try it again. I like a few slices of cheese in my burger but not that much.”

Fast food franchises like Burger King are releasing quirky menu items to go viral and appeal to social media users, the outlet noted. They tailor these items to the taste of their customers in specific countries. In Thailand, cheese is a popular favorite.