Chris Christie Visibly Angers ‘Morning Joe’ Hosts After Saying Late-Term Abortion Should Be Banned

Republican presidential candidate Chris Christie visibly angered the hosts of “Morning Joe” on Tuesday when he argued that abortion should be illegal in the ninth month of gestation.

Christie joined “Morning Joe” to discuss the upcoming election and key political issues, including abortion. Hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski kicked off the discussion by denouncing “extreme” red-state abortion restrictions, including the Ohio ban that prevented a 10-year-old rape victim from obtaining an abortion.

“In my state [of New Jersey], Joe, you can get an abortion for any reason up to the ninth month. Now I don’t believe that that’s where the American people are either. And so, you raised what you consider to be extreme examples on one side,” Christie responded. “In the state of New Jersey, abortion up to the ninth month. Now, that’s what’s going to happen when you return this issue to the states.”

Christie argued that returning abortion to the states will allow the country to reach a national consensus on the issue and that the federal government should only step in once that consensus is found. He also touted his pro-life record as governor of New Jersey. (RELATED: ‘Morning Joe’ Panelists Say Graham’s 15-Week Abortion Limit Will ‘Backfire Big Time’ For Republicans)

“But aren’t you disturbed?” Scarborough interjected, stumbling over his words. “Let’s take it from the Constitution. Okay, I understand that may be your view of what the United States Constitution does or does not say, but just on a personal level, are you not deeply disturbed? I understand what you’re saying about New Jersey and New York State and other states. Are you not disturbed by so many of these stories that you’re hearing about women who are having to make horrifying choices?”

“Yeah, like a woman with fetal abnormalities, whose baby will die and cannot get a termination,” Brzezinski chimed in.

“Mika, I have always said that rape, incest and the life of the mother should be exceptions. And by the way, I am also deeply disturbed by the idea that someone can go in in the ninth month and get an abortion,” Christie said. “As a father, I’m deeply disturbed at that.”

An exasperated Brzezinski rolled her eyes, and Scarborough continued to press Christie on whether he is “disturbed” by reports of women “bleeding out” because they are unable to terminate their pregnancies in severe medical emergencies. He did not cite any specific cases.

Brzezinski and Scarborough went on a long rant to Christie before he could even attempt to answer their question.

“Mika’s question has to do with whether women are bleeding out, women whose bodies are being destroyed because—” Scarborough began.

“Hospital boards have to sit and decide whether or not her life is in danger and stupid administrative blockades for a woman making a choice for her life,” Brzezinski interrupted. “I mean, this is what we’re talking about.”

“And doctors, doctors are scared to do basic procedures to save a mother’s life because they think they might run afoul with the law,” Scarborough continued.

Christie answered that “every life is precious,” and that a pregnant woman in a life-threatening situation “needs to be saved,” but that “the life in the womb is a precious gift from God as well.” He also shared the story of his adopted sister, who was born to a teenage mother in 1971. “There is no doubt in my mind that if Roe v. Wade had been the law, that my sister would have been aborted. She’s now had an amazing life, mother of five children.”

One 2019 study by two pro-abortion organizations and researchers from Middlebury College predicted that the demise of Roe v. Wade would lead to more than 100,000 fewer abortions per year.