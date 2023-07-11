‘Do You Share This View?’: GOP Presidential Candidate Lists 15 Questions For FBI Director Ahead Of Hearing

Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy posted 15 questions for FBI Director Christopher Wray Tuesday, a day before a key hearing.

“Ahead of FBI Director Christopher Wray’s testimony tomorrow before the House Judiciary Committee, I’m calling on Committee members to ask Wray the following 15 questions & hold him accountable,” Ramaswamy posted on Twitter. Wray is slated to appear at a Wednesday hearing of the House Judiciary Committee on “Oversight of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.” (RELATED: Vivek Ramaswamy Promises To Pardon People Convicted In ‘Politicized Prosecutions’ In Latest Shot At FBI)

Ramaswamy’s questions covered numerous issues in which the FBI has faced accusations that the agency has become politicized, including cases involving pro-life advocates and parents protesting at school board meetings.

Ahead of FBI Director Christopher Wray’s testimony tomorrow before the House Judiciary Committee, I’m calling on Committee members to ask Wray the following 15 questions & hold him accountable: 1. If U.S. voters in 2024 elect a U.S. President who seeks to shut down the FBI,… — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) July 11, 2023

“What is your opinion about the Department of Justice labeling concerned parents at school board meetings as ‘domestic terrorists?’” Ramaswamy asked in the post. “Do you share this view?”

Ramaswamy previously expressed support for shutting down the FBI following the release of a report by Special Counsel John Durham on the origins of the FBI investigation of allegations that former President Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign colluded with Russia.

“John Durham issued a lengthy report in May accusing the FBI of acting negligently in opening the Trump-Russia investigation in 2016 based on insufficient information,” Ramaswamy posted. “As head of the Bureau, after having read and reflected on Mr. Durham’s report, what steps will the Bureau take to prevent baseless politicized investigations like that which impeded President Trump’s first term in office?”

The FBI has faced accusations that the agency has become politicized in cases involving pro-life advocates and parents protesting at school board meetings and was involved in censorship following reports based on documents released to journalist Matt Taibbi by Elon Musk, the owner of Twitter.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.