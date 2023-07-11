Drug Dealer Convicted Of Murder After Giving Fentanyl To 15-Year-Old

A 21-year-old drug dealer pleaded guilty last week to second-degree murder for giving fentanyl to a 15-year-old girl who died after consuming it June 19, according to an announcement from the Placer County, California, sheriff’s office.

Nathaniel Evan Cabacungan gave fentanyl-laced counterferit Percocet pills to the 15-year-old, watched her die after taking them and then left and sold more pills to other people, Placer County District Attorney Morgan Gire said, according to The New York Times. There have been about 200 fentanyl deaths in the California county since 2020, but Gire is only seeking murder charges in three cases, targeting individuals who were looking to make a profit while knowing their drugs were killing people.

“We look at whether the person is looking to make a profit and what is their degree of callousness,’’ he said. “When they continue to do it and continue to kill people, that moves in the direction of murder.” (RELATED: Activists Go After Blue City Deli Owner For Sharing Photos Of Fentanyl Crisis)

The prosecutor rejects comparisons between harsh fentanyl penalties and the war on drugs, according to the NYT.

“I have heard the criticism that this is a retread of the war on drugs.” Gire told the outlet. “It isn’t. Fentanyl is something different.”

“I would like to commend the phenomenal work of all the investigators who put this case together. The Placer County Sheriff’s Office will continue to utilize any resource at our disposal to hold these fentanyl dealers accountable,” Placer County Sheriff Wayne Woo said in a statement.

Cabacungan’s July sentencing could result in anywhere from 15 years to life in prison, according to the NYT.

