Democratic State Rep Flees Party For The GOP: ‘They Abandoned Me’

Georgia state Rep. Mesha Mainor has left the Democratic Party for the GOP, she announced Tuesday.

Mainor, who represents the blue 56th District in Atlanta, said she decided to flee the Democrats for “MORAL” reasons, and said she will “NEVER apologize for being a black woman with a mind of my own,” Mainor wrote in a tweet. The lamaker told Fox News she felt “abandoned” when splitting with her Democratic colleagues in the state House for supporting a recent school choice bill and opposing the “defund the police” movement.

“When I decided to stand up on behalf of disadvantaged children in support of school choice, my Democrat colleagues didn’t stand by me,” Mainor told Fox News. “They crucified me. When I decided to stand up in support of safe communities and refused to support efforts to defund the police, they didn’t back me. They abandoned me.”

My name is Rep. Meisha Mainor and today I made the decision to leave the Democrat Party. I represent a blue district in the city of Atlanta so this wasn’t a political decision for me. It was a a MORAL one. I will NEVER apologize for being a black woman with a mind of my own. pic.twitter.com/q3snDGejCN — Rep. Mesha Mainor (@MeshaMainor) July 11, 2023

Mainor was first elected to the state House in 2020, and successfully won a second term in 2022, according to Ballotpedia. The lawmaker overwhelmingly won the Democratic primary in both cycles, and didn’t face Republican opposition in either general election. (RELATED: ‘They Will Try To Bully You’: NC Rep Details Why She Left The Democratic Party)

“For far too long, the Democrat Party has gotten away with using and abusing the black community,” Mainor said. “For decades, the Democrat Party has received the support of more than 90% of the black community. And what do we have to show for it? I represent a solidly blue district in the city of Atlanta. This isn’t a political decision for me. It’s a moral one.”

Mainor did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

