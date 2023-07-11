Businessman’s Dismembered Corpse Found In Freezer Along With Chainsaw And Hedge Clippers

Authorities discovered the frozen remains of a German businessman inside a residence in southern Thailand on Tuesday

Hans-Peter Mack had been reported missing for a week before his body was found around 11:00 p.m. the previous day, the police chief of Nong Prue stated, according to The Associated Press.

German businessman Hans Peter Mack Found dead in a freezer in #Pattaya, hunt for foreign suspects continues. pic.twitter.com/P4ne7uglLU — The Pattaya News Thailand (@The_PattayaNews) July 11, 2023

The police chief, Tawee Kudthaleng, said that authorities managed to locate the body by reviewing security camera footage from the vicinity, per AP. The article stated that Thai media outlets published photos and videos showing a black truck carrying a freezer, with an individual squatting beside it, the outlet noted.

According to a missing person notice that Mack’s family circulated, the deceased was last seen driving his Mercedes sedan in the coastal city of Pattaya in southern Thailand. His family had offered a reward for information leading to his return, AP reported. (RELATED: Mexican Authorities Find 45 Bags Containing Human Body Parts)

The Bangkok-based news site, Khaosod English, released photos from the scene showing forensic teams inspecting a garbage bag extracted from a large white freezer, the outlet reported. The bag reportedly contained a Makita cordless chainsaw, a pair of yellow-handled hedge clippers and two substantial rolls of plastic, per AP.

(1/2) BREAKING: Police have found the lifeless body of German man Hans Peter Ralter Mack, 62, stuffed inside a large icebox Monday night after 11pm. Police traced the suspicious box through CCTV cameras close to where Mack’s Mercedes Benz was parked.

#Thailand #choburi #Germany pic.twitter.com/hDgX1lT9pd — Khaosod English (@KhaosodEnglish) July 11, 2023

Tawee stated that a substantial sum of money was missing from Mack’s bank account, leading investigators to suspect a connection between the funds and the murder, per AP