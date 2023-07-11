Helicopter Crash Near Mt. Everest Kills Several Tourists, Pilot

Six people were killed Tuesday when the tourist helicopter they were flying in crashed near Mount Everest, Nepalese officials announced.

A group of tourists from Mexico were killed just after 10:00 a.m. local time July 11 when the Manang Air helicopter they were riding in crashed at Solukhumbu district Likhupike, near Lamjura, a press release from the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal stated. The group consisted of two men and three women, as well as the helicopter pilot.

The victims have been identified as the pilot, Capt. C.B. Gurung of Nepal; Mr. Sifuentes G. Ferando of Mexico; Ms. Gonzalez Abric of Mexico; Ms. Gonzalez Olacio Luz of Mexico; Ms. Sifuentes G. Maria Jose of Mexico; and Mr. Rincon Ismael of Mexico.

[Manang Air 9N-AMV (AS50) helicopter crash]

The aircraft was en route to Kathmandu after taking the tourists to see Mount Everest when adverse weather conditions forced a change to the flight route. The helicopter lost contact with ground officials at approximately 10:13 a.m., prompting a search. (RELATED: Officials Search Through Rubble For Bodies After Plane Carrying 22 People Crashes Into Mountains)

Two helicopters of Altitude Air were deployed for search and rescue operations, but due to adverse weather conditions, they were unable to land, the release stated. Locals and police who managed to make it to the crash site located all six victims and confirmed their deaths, the release continued.

“Efforts are being made to carry the dead bodies by ground transportation to the helicopter landing area and further to Kathmandu,” the release stated. An updated release confirmed that all six bodies had been airlifted to the T.U. Teaching Hospital in Kathmandu for post-mortem analysis.