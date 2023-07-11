New Mexico Republicans Offer Work-Around After Democrats Allow Students To Discuss Transition With Teachers

Republican State Rep. Luis Terrazas of New Mexico announced Monday that a letter will be made available for parents seeking transparency regarding what happens in their children’s schools.

The letter will be posted on the House Republican Campaign Committee website and allows parents to ask local school districts to notify them if their child is given information on, “transgender ideology, gender affirming care or gender identity.” The letter also allows parents to ask about information offered to their children regarding abortion and contraception. (RELATED: Russian Transgender Politician Abandons Election Bid Due To Country’s Bill Banning Sex Changes)

“I don’t think we are in a position in the state to take over the role of the parents,” Terrazas said.

“In 2023, the New Mexico Legislature passed a series of bills that sever parental notification regarding several controversial topics. The New Mexico House Republican Caucus strongly supports parental rights and has worked on drafting this form letter for parents to submit to their children’s school(s),” the committee website reads.

Did you know this year SF politicians passed several laws that prevent schools from notifying you about important discussions & decisions related to your children? We support your rights as a parent. Download the Parental Notification and Consent Form.https://t.co/WDAPfC3X1i pic.twitter.com/xQnySsvf9r — NM House Republican Campaign Committee (@nmhrcc) July 10, 2023

Parents are advised on the website to print two copies of the letter, keep one for their records, and mail the other to their school district. Parents can fill out the letter and stipulate that they, “require prior notification before my child participates in, or is given access to” transgender ideology, abortion, and contraception.

The letter was offered in response to two New Mexico bills that were signed into law by Democrat Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham in March. Senate Bill 397 mandates the creation of “school-based health centers” on the campus or within walking distance of a campus to provide, “primary health care,” “crisis intervention” and more. House Bill 7 stipulates that “A public body or an entity or individual acting on behalf of or within the scope of the authority of a public body shall not deny, restrict or interfere with a person’s ability to access or provide reproductive health care or gender-affirming health care within the medical standard of care.” The bill defines “public body” to include schools.

Neither of the bills mentions parents or parental notification, but neither do they stipulate that parental notification be a requirement for school personnel.