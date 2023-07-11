Democratic Minnesota Lawmaker Arrested For DWI After Allegedly Drinking Alone In Liquor Store Parking Lot

Police arrested a Democratic Minnesota state representative on July 7 after the lawmaker got drunk by himself and then hopped behind the wheel.

A Minnesota State Patrol officer stopped Rep. Dan Wolgamott on a state highway on after noticing his car was weaving, had an expired registration and lacked a front license plate, according to MPR News. The trooper had been searching for the vehicle after reports circulated of a man drinking vodka alone in a liquor store parking lot.

Wolgamott failed the field sobriety tests and registered .106 in a preliminary breath test, which exceeds the legal limit of .080, the outlet reported. Police arrested him and booked him into the Kanabec County Jail on suspicion of fourth-degree DWI.

The state representative was released on pending charges, Kanabec County Attorney Barbara McFadden said, per the outlet. (RELATED: State’s First Elected Transgender Rep Arrested On Child Porn Charges)

Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association recently recognized Wolgamott, who took office in 2019, as legislator of the year, MPR reported. He currently serves as speaker pro tempore, giving him the power to serve as the state House’s presiding lawmaker.