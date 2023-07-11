‘He Knew I Told Him The Truth’: Nikki Haley Defends Relationship With Trump While Criticizing Trump

Former South Carolina governor and presidential candidate Nikki Haley defended her relationship with former President Donald Trump on Tuesday.

Haley appeared on Fox News’ “Your World With Neil Cavuto,” where she was discussing the race. Host Neil Cavuto noted Trump’s latest criticism of Iowa Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds after she failed to endorse him in the primary and pledged to “remain neutral.” Trump took credit for her election and re-election.

“How does that make you feel when you hear that stuff in this latest diatribe about the Iowa governor?” Cavuto asked.

“It’s what he does. When he feels attacked or when he feels threatened, he’s thin-skinned and he lashes out. That’s why I’ve told him, he can tell you, I’ve said you’re your own worst enemy. Don’t do that,” Haley said. (RELATED: Iowa Gov Signs Into Law New School Choice Program That Funds Private School Students)

“What would he tell you when you told him that?”

“We had a great working relationship,” Haley said. “I told him the truth because I wanted him and America to do well. I’ve always been a truth teller. I will continue to tell hard truths to people whether they’re Republicans or Democrats. Kim Reynolds is the best governor in the country. You can look at her record. The idea that he attacked her because he thinks she favors one candidate over the other is silly. Kim is smarter than that. She’s going to lead her state, going to do whatever she feels is right for Iowa and the country. I respect that and I trust her.”

Reynolds took office in 2017 after Trump appointed former Gov. Terry Branstad as U.S. Ambassador to China. She won the gubernatorial election in 2018 and re-election in 2022 with Trump’s endorsement in both races.