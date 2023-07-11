I Agree, Vegans Shouldn’t Have Kids

A controversial ethicist is claiming that vegans should not have kids, according to an article in DailyMail.

The ethicist claims that vegans believe they shouldn’t eat meat, cheese, or eggs or wear leather or fur because it causes animals unnecessary suffering. Well, it turns out that being alive may cause you to suffer. So, if you’re opposed to suffering, then don’t create other humans.

Lots of people are upset about these claims. They argue that it’s bad for our economy and our labor force to have fewer people being born. I’m in favor of this because the vegans who don’t believe they should procreate are the same dummies who believe that AOC should be president and that climate change killed us five years ago.

