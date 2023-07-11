Trump Picks Up Unanimous Endorsement From Key Swing State Congressional Republicans

Former President Donald Trump has received endorsements from the entire Republican Congressional Delegation from Michigan in his 2024 presidential run.

“We’re proud to announce our full endorsement of President Donald J. Trump,” Republican Michigan. Representatives Tim Walberg, Bill Huizenga, John Moolenaar, Jack Bergman, and Lisa McClain said in a joint statement obtained by the Daily Caller.

Trump wins ‘clean sweep’ of endorsements from Michigan’s GOP congressional delegation https://t.co/8RI8UQ3vlF — Team Trump (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TeamTrump) July 11, 2023

“Under the Trump presidency, America was prosperous, the economy was strong, the world was a safer place, and Michiganders were better off. President Trump has proven he has the ability to deliver results on Day One and also the ability to win in key battleground states like Michigan, being the only Republican to win a Presidential race here since 1988,” the statement continued.

The representatives went on to describe how Trump’s presidency positively impacted several infrastructure projects affecting Michigan’s citizens including a new lock at Soo Locks and increasing funding to protect the Great Lakes.

“President Biden has wrecked our economy, let our position as the sole world power slip, and opened our borders. Biden’s policies have been particularly detrimental to Michigan’s middle-class,” James stated in the release.

James further argued that while Trump was president inflation was at 2% and “the American family was strengthened through the child tax credit and other pro-family policies.” Trump’s leadership also made communities “more secure,” James contended. (RELATED: ‘Hear This And Weep’: Former Trump Econ Official Picks Apart ‘Bidenomics’ Point By Point)

“In 2024, we need to give hope to Americans who feel like their government is failing them,” James continued, adding that as president, Trump will “rebuild a great American economy, unleash domestic energy, secure our border, and make America safe again,” he added.

Trump became the first Republican to win Michigan, a Democratic stronghold, in almost three decades with his win in 2016 and stated he “looks forward to working with this team to win Michigan’s 15 Electoral Votes next November.”