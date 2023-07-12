Manhattan D.A. Alvin Bragg Admits NYC Subway Crime Makes Him Nervous

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg admitted Tuesday crime in New York City, particularly in the Subway, makes him nervous.

Bragg, who has been accused of enacting soft-on-crime policies, admitted in an interview with Fox 5 News he gets a “knot in [his] stomach” when he learns one of his family members is on the Subway. Bragg maintained, however, despite his fears, statistics are showing crime is coming down.

FOX 5 NY’s Lisa Evers spoke one on one with Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg in Harlem. https://t.co/e1wt2rLwQz — Fox5NY (@fox5ny) July 12, 2023



New York Police Department’s (NYPD) latest statistics show that in the first six months of 2023, shooting incidents declined in the city by 24.7%, and murders declined by 3%. There were less robberies, burglaries and shoplifting as well. Though robberies decreased in the Subway by 18.4% in June, major crime in the transit system increased by 18.2%..

“As we look back on the first half of this year, we can see steady progress in the NYPD’s fight against violence and disorder — a level of commitment that will continue with renewed focus as we head into the summer months,” Acting Police Commissioner Edward A. Caban stated in a press release. (RELATED: New York State Hit With Huge Crime Surge In 2022, Data Shows)

A Siena College poll released July 12, however, shows many New Yorkers are on edge about crime in the city despite the latest statistics. 41% state they have never been more concerned about their personal safety, the New York Post reported.

As a newly elected district attorney, Bragg sent out a memo in January 2022 stating his office would not seek prison time for any offense “other than for homicide or other cases involving death of a victim, a class B violent felony … domestic violence felonies, sex offenses … public corruption … or major economic crimes.”

Republican Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan blasted Bragg in April for playing politics with his office to appease “left-wing campaign funders” rather than fight crime.

“In Bragg’s Manhattan, you can resist arrest, deal drugs, obstruct arrest, and even carry a gun to get away with it,” Jordan stated.

Bragg acknowledged the perception residents have about crime is real, but assured his office and law enforcement officials are working to make New York a safer place.

“I live here, I’m raising my family here, so we have a lot more work to do,” Bragg stated, per the New York Post