EXCLUSIVE: Rep. Tenney Introduces Legislation To Prevent Tax Dollars From Going To Entities That Support BDS Movement

New York Republican Rep. Claudia Tenney introduced legislation Wednesday to prevent tax dollars from going to entities that endorse the anti-Israel Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement.

The Daily Caller first obtained a copy of the legislation, which would specifically prohibits the federal government from entering into contracts with entities engaged in a boycott of Israel, a boycott of businesses or individuals who do business with Israel or a boycott Israeli companies. The BDS movement is a Palestinian-led effort that aims to force businesses and institutions to withdraw support from Israel. (RELATED: NYC Law School Slapped With Complaint Over Anti-Israel Policy)

“The BDS movement promotes and normalizes anti-Semitism, by choosing to single out the world’s only Jewish State, while ignoring human rights violations by countries like China, North Korea, and Iran,” Tenney told the Caller before introducing the bill. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Rep. Claudia Tenney Sounds Alarm On New York Voter Registrations Missing Critical Information)

READ THE LEGISLATION HERE:

“Not a dime of U.S. tax dollars should go to support entities that seek to delegitimize one of our strongest allies and endorse the blatantly anti-Semitic BDS movement. With over two-thirds of states adopting laws opposing the BDS movement, it is time for the federal government to do so at the federal level,” Tenney added. “By enacting the Countering Hate Against Israel by Federal Contractors Act, we are sending a powerful message that we stand firmly against anti-Semitism and efforts to delegitimize one of our greatest allies.”