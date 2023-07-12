Wray Says FBI Was Meeting With Social Media Companies Until Federal Judge Stopped Them

FBI Director Christopher Wray testified Wednesday that the Bureau had continued to meet with social media companies about potentially censoring content until a federal judge issued a preliminary injunction prohibiting the practice.

U.S. District Court Judge Terry Doughty issued a preliminary injunction on July 4 banning federal officials from communicating with social media companies for “the purpose of urging, encouraging, pressuring, or inducing in any manner the removal, deletion, suppression, or reduction of content containing protected free speech.” The states of Missouri and Louisiana are currently suing the Biden administration over its contacts with the firms, alleging that they constitute violations of the First Amendment. Federal officials met with social media companies in the run-up to the 2020 election, warning them about so-called “disinformation.”

“I don’t know if weekly meetings occurred prior to the injunction, but certainly we’ve been very open in this, engaged with social media companies,” Wray told Republican Wyoming Rep. Harriet Hageman.

Rep. Hageman: “Do you really expect the American public to believe that you were not involved in the decisions related to using social media companies to suppress the First Amendment rights of American citizens?” FBI Director Wray: “I can only speak to what the facts are.” pic.twitter.com/XdmvIMjuGU — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) July 12, 2023

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.