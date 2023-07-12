Dem Governors Join LGBT Activist Group’s Pledge On Schools, Youth

Democratic governors from nine states signed a support pledge for LGBT youth created by GLSEN, an activist group that encourages schools to help children undergo gender transitions and keep them secret from their parents, according to a Monday press release.

GLSEN creates teacher trainings, curricula and school policy guides that promote gender ideology to young children and has encouraged teachers to use children’s preferred names and pronouns while keeping their transgender identity hidden from parents. By signing the GLSEN pledge, part of the organization’s “Rise Up” campaign, the Democratic governors proclaimed that their communities were “safe and affirming place[s] for LGBTQ+ youth.” (RELATED: Gender Doctors Use Genital Surgery Robot To Crank Out ‘High Volume’ Of Sex Changes)

“On behalf of the people of Maine, I write this letter in support of GLSEN’s Rise Up for LGBTQI+ youth campaign,” Democratic Maine Gov. Janet Mills wrote in a statement, according to GLSEN. “Schools in Maine — and all over the country — must be free of the violence of racism, transphobia, homophobia, sexism, ableism, and all forms of systemic oppression. To that end, we must do everything in our power to ensure that all students have an equal educational opportunity, free of bullying, harassment, and discrimination.”

In honor of the over 2 million LGBTQ+ youth who exist in the United States, GLSEN created the Rise Up campaign to engage affirming communities and show 2 million displays of public support. Visit https://t.co/HQsw9nEIWO to Rise Up with us today.#RiseUp4LGBT pic.twitter.com/comFTBOKs6 — GLSEN (@GLSEN) March 20, 2023

Signatories included Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healy. Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser also signed onto the letter.

“Attacks against LGBTQ+ youth have become more frequent and more vicious, and we can’t wait to take action,” GLSEN executive director Melanie Willingham-Jaggers said in the press release. “We stand in solidarity with LGBTQ+ youth and supportive parents and educators across the country, and we’re never going to stop fighting for safe, inclusive, and affirming learning environments for all students.”

The “Rise Up” Campaign calls on adults in authority positions to voice their support for “equal educational opportunity” and schools that are “free from transphobia, homophobia, racism, and all forms of bigotry and discrimination,” according to their website.

The National Education Association (NEA), a public school teachers union and the largest union in the country, also joined GLSEN’s resolution, along with the American School Counselor Association and the National Association of School Psychologists.

