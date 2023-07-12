NYT Dedicates 766 Words To Indictment Of Gal Luft, Doesn’t Mention Same Chinese Company Allegedly Paid Hunter

The New York Times (NYT) wrote an entire piece covering the indictment of a potential Biden witness without once mentioning that Hunter Biden was allegedly paid by the same Chinese influence company.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) announced a slew of charges against “missing” Israeli professor Dr. Gal Luft on Monday, just days after he laid out serious allegations against the Biden family. Luft was charged with several offenses related to “willfully failing to register under the Foreign Agents Registration Act (‘FARA’), arms trafficking, Iranian sanctions violations and making false statements to federal agents,” according to a press release from the agency.

Luft allegedly used his think tank, Institute for the Analysis for Global Security, to accept $700,000 from CEFC China Energy beginning in 2015, which also happens to be the same Chinese firm that allegedly sent millions to bank accounts linked to Hunter and his associates.

The Times detailed the charges against Luft, whom the paper refers to as a “fugitive from justice.”

The Times cited a Manhattan federal prosecutor Damian Williams, who said Luft “subverted foreign registration laws in the United States to seek to promote Chinese policies.”

But Hunter is also accused of acting in a similar manner. (RELATED: Wife Of US Attorney Prosecuting ‘Missing’ Biden Witness Worked For Obama Foundation)

A CEFC subsidiary sent more than $5 million to Hudson West III, a business linked to Hunter, in 2017, one Senate report alleges. Hudson West III then allegedly paid Owasco — Hunter’s personal corporation. The DOJ’s allegations that Luft willfully violated FARA are similar to allegations made by Congressional Republicans against Hunter.

Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley previously called on the DOJ to determine whether Hunter willfully failed to register under FARA. Hunter sent a text to business associate Tony Bobulinski in 2017 about setting up a shell company to seemingly avoid registering under FARA.

“We don’t want to have to register as foreign agents under the FCPA which is much more expansive than people who should know choose not to know,” Hunter’s message to Bobulinski stated. “No matter what it will need to be a U.S. company at some level in order for us to make bids on federal and state funded projects.”

Other evidence from Senate reports suggests a CEFC subsidiary sent $100,000 to Owasco in 2017 just days after Hunter texted CEFC associate Raymond Zhao demanding a phone call. A whistleblower testified Hunter told Zhao via text that he was with his “father” and had the “ability to forever hold a grudge” if certain business was not conducted.

The Times makes no mention of Hunter’s alleged ties to CEFC nor the millions allegedly paid out despite accusations of Hunter being similar. Further, The Times failed to provide any background information on Luft’s allegations against Hunter and the Biden family, only mentioning Hunter’s name briefly.