The Chinese Military Is Training The Kindies For War

The Chinese military is training kindergarteners to handle firearms and fight like soldiers in boot camps across China this summer, according to dozens of school social media accounts reviewed by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

The boot camps feature combat training for boys and girls with a wide range of toy weapons, such as knives, grenades and shoulder-fired missiles. The rise in the militarization of Chinese youth follows a 2019 Chinese Communist Party push to redirect schools to hold National Defense Education courses.

So, while our kindergarteners learn about how they can be genderless blobs and “they-bies,” the Chinese kids are learning how to hold a weapon. That’s not scary!

