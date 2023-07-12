Swalwell Gives Wray A Tongue Bath, Asks About FBI ‘Family Day’

California Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell decided to question FBI Director Christopher Wray about the bureau’s “Family Day” during his Wednesday testimony before the House Oversight Committee.

During his allotted time, Swalwell asked Wray to explain what Family Day is and why the bureau chooses to observe it.

"But I want to talk more about your workforce … At the bureau, you have Family Day. Can you tell us what Family Day is?" Swalwell asked.

“Family Day is an opportunity for employees from, really, all over the FBI … to bring their families into FBI headquarters, so that they can see a little bit about the place their loved ones work and why mom or dad is spending so much time away from home,” Wray said.

"You see the little kids and family?" Swalwell followed up.

“Many, many, many. It’s an opportunity for us to say ‘thank you’ to the families. You know, we talk a lot in law enforcement about sacrifice. But the reality is that law enforcement officers or professionals are sacrificing to do what they love. Our families are sacrificing because of who they love,” Wray responded.

In May, Republican Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene introduced articles of impeachment against Wray. The Daily Caller first obtained a copy of the articles of impeachment.

Greene also told the Caller in June that Congress is “guaranteed” to hold Wray in contempt for not providing the House Oversight Committee with a document allegedly related to President Joe Biden.