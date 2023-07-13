Deputies Catch Detroit Police Commissioner In Vehicle With Prostitute, Police Say

The Detroit police commissioner resigned Thursday after deputies reportedly caught him engaged in a sex act with an alleged prostitute in his vehicle.

Bryan Ferguson, who represented District 1 for the Detroit Police Board of Commissioners, announced his resignation and stated he was doing so in the best interest of his family and the Board.

“It has been an honor and a privilege to serve the residents of Detroit in police oversight,” Ferguson said, according to the Detroit Free Press.

Detroit police commissioner Bryan Ferguson resigns following sex worker scandal https://t.co/aaMGXExgTJ — Detroit Free Press (@freep) July 13, 2023



Ferguson was reportedly discovered by undercover narcotics agents engaged in a sex act with a prostitute in his vehicle on the morning of July 12. Capt. Jason Bates told the outlet that upon confronting Ferguson, the commissioner reportedly requested deputies to “help him out” and attempted to dismiss the incident as a “big misunderstanding” before revealing he was a police commissioner. (RELATED: Ex-Police Detective Allegedly Running Prostitution Ring In NYC)

Unmoved by Ferguson’s pleas, Bates issued a misdemeanor citation to Ferguson for indecent or obscene conduct involving a sex act with a prostitute, the outlet noted.

On Wednesday evening, Ferguson denied the allegations, claiming the incident was a result of a “misunderstanding.”

“I do not want this personal matter to become a distraction from the important oversight work this board has to do,” Ferguson said at the time, according to The Detroit News. Initially Ferguson reportedly revealed his intentions to step back from his duties while still maintaining his position, but by Thursday morning the commissioner announced his resignation.

“Again, I admonish the board and the public to remain focused on the important work of oversight, transparency and accountability,” Ferguson reportedly stated.