Chinese Consulate Demands US Stop ‘Smearing’ It For Running Secret Police Station In America

The Chinese consulate-general in New York has demanded the United States stop engaging in what it has described as a “smear campaign” with regards to its Overseas Chinese Service Centers (OCSCs).

The so-called service centers are run by United Front Work Department (UFWD), a Chinese Communist Party (CCP) intelligence service that specializes in “coordinating [foreign and domestic] influence operations,” according to the U.S.-China Economic Security and Review Commission. During a 2018 trip to Beijing, OCSC officials met with Ministry of Public Security (MPS) officers at a police station in China’s Zhejiang province. It was there that state security officials demonstrated how they’re leveraging new technology to conduct “cross-border remote justice services” overseas, the DCNF reported.

In April 2023, two of its leaders were charged by the Department of Justice (DOJ) for acting as unregistered agents of China and obstructing justice after allegedly opening a secret police station in Lower Manhattan on behalf of China’s Ministry of Public Safety (MPS). The MPS, which is akin to the FBI, conducts covert “intelligence and national security operations far beyond China’s borders,” including “illicit, transnational repression schemes” on U.S. soil, according to the DOJ.

China has dismissed the accusations that these centers are essentially “secret police stations” stating that the service centers are simply part of their normal operations and run in “accordance with laws and regulations,” the National Review reported.

“China never interferes in other countries’ internal affairs,”the consulate-general’s press team told the outlet.

The DOJ doesn’t agree, alleging that Lu Jianwang — one of the leaders accused of acting as an unregistered agent — has been in contact with the consulate-general. The DOJ further alleged that when multiple senior consular officials visited the Manhattan service center — known as the America ChangLe Association — in 2022, it featured a banner advertising the facility as a police station, the National Review reported. (RELATED: FBI Raided Overseas Chinese Government Police Station In New York, Seized Materials: REPORT)

Beijing, however, maintains the accusations against those involved are a smear campaign, telling the National Review, “We hope that the US could do more to promote people-to-people exchanges and cooperation between China and the US, stop smearing Chinese diplomatic missions in the US, and stop politically persecuting individuals engaged in normal exchanges and cooperation with China.”