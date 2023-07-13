Colorado Dentist Accused Of Poisoning Wife Searched ‘How To Make Murder Look Like A Heart Attack.’: Police

A Colorado dentist who allegedly poisoned his wife searched, “Is arsenic detectable in an autopsy?” as well as “How to make murder look like a heart attack” a few weeks before she died.

Dentist James Toliver Craig, 45, was arrested March 19 on murder charges after his wife, Angela Craig, died from poison, according to police. Craig brought his wife to the hospital where she was placed on a ventilator and declared medically brain dead.

The Major Crimes Homicide Unit launched an intensive investigation, revealing that the victim had been intentionally poisoned. (RELATED: Taliban Vow Action After More Than 80 Schoolgirls Reportedly Poisoned In Afghanistan)

Craig had purchased poison online just before his wife’s symptoms manifested, reported CBS. She had been poisoned with cyanide and tetrahydrozoline, a substance found in over-the-counter eye drops. The investigation into Craig began when his dental partner, Ryan Redfearn, informed a nurse that Craig had ordered potassium cyanide despite no professional need for it, reported CBS.

The couple had been married for 23 years and had six children together. During his wife’s hospitalization, police allege that James Craig engaged in an affair with Karin Cain, a fellow dentist who flew in from Texas to meet him, reported CBS.

“When the suspicious details of this case came to light, our team of officers and homicide detectives tirelessly worked to uncover the truth behind the victim’s sudden illness and death,” said Division Chief Mark Hildebrand. “It was quickly discovered this was in fact a heinous, complex and calculated murder. I am very proud of our Major Crimes Homicide Unit’s hard work in solving this case and pursuing justice for the victim.”