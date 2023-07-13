American Landmark Could Break Major Global Record, And It’s Kind Of Funny

Temperatures in California’s Death Valley could reach as high as 131°F (55°C) in the coming days, according to a series of forecasts shared Wednesday.

Should the temperatures rise that high, they would be the “highest temperature ever reliably recorded on Earth,” amateur meteorologist Colin McCarthy said on social media, sharing a graphic of the forecast. The original report came from the National Weather Service, which stated that the high on Sunday could reach 131°F with nighttime lows of 101°F.

On its surface, this does really sound funny. But for anyone drenched in the back and forth on the topic of climate change, it really did make me laugh. While I don’t see soaring temperatures as particularly entertaining, McCarthy’s statement on the reliability of global weather temperatures really did tickle me.

The National Weather Service is now forecasting Death Valley to soar up to 131°F (55°C), which, if recorded by a weather station, would be the highest temperature ever reliably recorded on Earth. pic.twitter.com/Jonl9GBfzB — Colin McCarthy (@US_Stormwatch) July 13, 2023

As the mainstream news media screams at us about how we’re killing the planet through man-made global warming, the reality is something quite different … we literally haven’t lived long enough, or had enough accurate weather data, to even suggest that this is the case. This is just one of the ways that the limited lifespan and intellect of humanity has led us down the road of fear mongering within the topic of climate change. (RELATED: Death Valley National Park Experiences Rare, Massive Flooding)

And experts have to battle this back and forth every single day. You might not remember, but in the run-up to Hurricane Ian’s landfall in Sept. 2022, then-CNN news anchor Don Lemon tried to push National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s acting director Jamie Rhone on how climate change was impacting the scale of hurricanes.

“Well, we can come back and talk about climate change at a later time, I want to focus on the here and now,” Rhone quickly responded at the time. Lemon continued to push Rhone, who eventually bit back with, “I don’t think you can link climate change to any one event on the whole, cumulative, climate change may be making storms worse, but to link it to any one event, I would caution against that.”

Check Out The National Weather Service’s Amazing Word Gymnastics Over California Drought Questions | ⁦@DailyCaller⁩ My superhero identity is Weather Girl and my power is brutal honesty about how stupid people are about climate change science 🤘🏽🇺🇸 https://t.co/GUllS87g9M — KAY SMYTHE (@KaySmythe) January 11, 2023

A similar situation occurred during the insane California storms throughout the end of 2022 and into 2023. When asked whether the excessive rainfall meant that the drought was over, the National Weather Service tweeted, “Bottomline is snowpack in the Sierra Nevada is 2x average and higher than anytime in history (1982-83) and a location such as Mammoth has more snow (310 winter) than the prior 3 seasons.”

This wonderful word gymnastics, at least to me, is absolutely hilarious. When the experts in the room are cautioning against hysteria, but the propaganda has already cemented in the minds of millions, it’s a losing game. Those of us qualified in the field of climate change know that there are far more uncertainties and factors often mitigated from the conversation, so its nice to see future experts in the field spell out the science for what it actually is: only reliable some of the time. (RELATED: ‘Very Prolonged, Severe Heatwave’ To Hit US In Coming Days. Here’s What Could Happen, And How To Prepare)

So, if you’ve read a recent news report that states we’re reaching the hottest temperatures on Earth, please know that there is highly limited and dubious data to make that assumption. And go on living your lives as normal (just don’t build a house in a flood plain).