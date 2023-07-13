Democrat Accused Of Pouring Scalding Potatoes Over Ex-Husband’s Head Offers Cooking Tips In Exchange For Donations

Democratic California Rep. Katie Porter, who is accused of pouring scalding potatoes over her ex-husband’s head, offered cooking tips in exchange for $5 donations.

She posted a tweet Thursday offering to share her “favorite recipes” with anyone who donates $5 to her Senate campaign. She did not mention anything about pouring any scalding food over people’s heads in the tweet, though her recipes are not publicly disclosed.

“Life as a single mom, Congresswoman, and Senate candidate requires diligent planning, and that mean meal prep…Help fuel our campaign with a $5 donation, and I’ll share some of their favorite recipes with you!” Porter wrote.

Life as a single mom, Congresswoman, and Senate candidate requires diligent planning, and that means meal prep… Help fuel our campaign with a $5 donation, and I’ll share some of their favorite recipes with you! — Katie Porter (@katieporteroc) July 8, 2023

Divorce documents obtained by the Daily Mail alleged that Porter poured a bowl of “steaming hot boiled potatoes” over her then-husband’s head. Her ex-husband, Matthew Hoffman, also alleged she shouted obscenities, caused scratches on his arms from clawing at him and would not allow him to have a cell phone because he was “too f**king dumb to operate it.” Porter has denied the allegations.

Porter announced her Senate campaign in January in hopes of replacing the 89-year-old incumbent Sen. Dianne Feinstein, who confirmed she will not seek a second term. She is challenging Democratic California Rep. Adam Schiff, who also announced his bid for Senate in January. (RELATED: Katie Porter Responds To Accusations She Ran A Toxic Workplace, Pivots To Race)

She had also been accused of running a “toxic workplace” in the office by making “disparaging” and “racist” remarks to her staff, according to Politico. One text message that surfaced in December showing Porter allegedly scolding a staffer for giving her COVID-19.

Porter pushed back on these allegations by pivoting to race, saying the “bad bosses” are most commonly women and people of color.

“Lots of the so-called bad bosses are women and disproportionately people of color,” she said. “I think it’s really unfortunate because those are the very voices we need more of in our government. So I’m proud of my staff. I’m proud of the relationship we’ve built and proud to have them as my team moving forward.”