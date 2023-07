CHAOS IN THE DOJ… WRAY SPRINTS AWAY FROM GARLAND’S ASSAULT ON PARENTS… EMPHASIZES THAT HE WASN’T CONSULTED… SAYS HE URGENTLY CONTACTED FBI FIELD OFFICES TO STOP THEM FROM VIOLATING CONSTITUTION… FBI WHISTLEBLOWER: WRAY LIED… FBI Director Distances Himself From Merrick Garland’s Attempt To Turn Parents Into Terrorists (VIDEOS)