Here Are The Left-Wing Initiatives Stuffed In California’s Math Framework

The California State Board of Education adopted its 2023 teaching framework for K-12 math curriculums on Wednesday, which encourages educators to implement lessons on equity and social justice.

The framework, made up of 14 chapters, includes guidance for educators on how to teach math in a way that is “equitable and engaging” for a diverse group of students. Under the mathematics framework, educators are advised to “teach towards social justice” and in “culturally responsive ways” that “draw on students’ backgrounds.” (RELATED: Teachers, Activists Push School Districts To Drop Calculus In The Name Of Equity)

“Culturally responsive teaching can be implemented in mathematics by exploring students’ lives and histories and designing and implementing curricula that center contributions that historically marginalized people have made to mathematics,” the framework states.

Teaching math in a “culturally responsive” way aligns closely with social justice lessons and can help students reflect on their cultural lens, the framework shows. The framework notes that focusing on “complex feelings” that align with “trauma-informed pedagogy” highlights the importance of letting students express their emotions “as part of mathematics sense-making.”

Mathematics lessons should empower students with tools “to examine inequities,” the framework shows. Educators that are “committed to social justice work” will give their students ways to solve inequities within their community through their mathematics curriculum.

“Teachers can begin with awareness that mathematics plays a role in the power structures and privileges that exist within our society and can support action and positive change,” the framework states. “Teachers can support discussions that center mathematical reasoning rather than issues of status and bias by intentionally defining what it means to do and learn mathematics together in ways that include students’ languages, experiences and interests.”

While teaching mathematics, the framework notes that equity cannot be an afterthought as “black, latinx, indigenous, women and poor students” have been underrepresented in the curriculum throughout history, the framework states.

They’ve finally done it. California approves the new math curriculum guidance. Out: explicit instruction and methods for doing math. In: “meaning-making”, social justice, and an “inquiry” based approach. https://t.co/uyagnyBf9p pic.twitter.com/kxykyqWuEZ — Richard Hanania (@RichardHanania) July 13, 2023

“Students’ perceptions of their capacity to succeed in mathematics are shaped by messaging from teachers and society,” the framework shows. “Many efforts in recent years have focused on increasing rates of success among members of historically underrepresented groups in mathematical fields. These include expanded professional training in effective pedagogical practices as well as greater attention on role models and kinds of materials used in the classroom.”

Throughout the country, teachers and school districts are moving to make classes and grades more “equity” focused; in California, a high school dropped its honors classes because they were failing to enroll enough black and Latino students. A Rhode Island school removed its honors classes but permitted students to earn honor credit on their transcripts through some non-accelerated classes.

“This framework provides strategies to challenge, engage and support all students in deep and relevant math learning by building on successful approaches used in nations that produce high and equitable achievement in math,” Linda Darling-Hammond, California State Board of Education president said in a press release.

The California State Board of Education did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

