EXCLUSIVE: Sen. Vance, House Republicans Call On HHS Secretary Becerra To Bar Illegal Immigrants From Free Healthcare

Ohio Republican Sen. J.D. Vance and a group of House Republicans sent a letter Thursday to Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Xavier Becerra, calling on the agency to bar illegal immigrants from being able to use Obamacare.

The Daily Caller first obtained a draft copy of the letter, in which the lawmakers from both chambers hammer the Biden Administration for issuing a proposed rule that would redefine “lawfully present” in the Affordable Care Act (ACA) to include beneficiaries of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program. The proposed rule would make beneficiaries of the program — who arrived in the United States illegally but were under the age of 16 — eligible for a number of different health programs.

In the senate, Vance was joined by Missouri Republican Sen. Josh Hawley in signing the letter, and Oklahoma Rep. Josh Brecheen was joined by twelve other house Republicans.

“This policy further burdens programs intended to serve U.S. citizens and simultaneously encourages more aliens to enter our country illegally,” the lawmakers wrote in the letter. “We find it unimaginable that the government would prioritize providing illegal aliens with health insurance coverage.” (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Sen. J.D. Vance, Rep. Andy Biggs Press DHS Sec. Mayorkas Over Mass Parole For Illegal Migrants)

(DAILY CALLER OBTAINED) — … by Henry Rodgers

The other House Republicans who signed the letter include: Reps. Bob Good, Paul Gosar, Lauren Boebert, Matt Rosendale, Andy Biggs, Ken Buck, Eli Crane, Brian Babin, Jeff Duncan, Glenn Grothman, Marjorie Taylor Greene and Tom Tiffany. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Sen. J.D. Vance Introduces Legislation To Make English The Official Language Of The US)

The lawmakers say the proposed rule is estimated to cost more than $100 million in it’s first year alone.