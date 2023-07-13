Labor Leader And Cuba Shill Faces Revolt As Lawsuit Rocks Bernie-Backed Union

Chris Smalls, who leads the Amazon Labor Union, is facing a revolt from a splinter group inside the union by way of a lawsuit filed Monday.

The splinter group calling itself the A.L.U. Democratic Reform Caucus (DRC) has accused Smalls and leadership at the union of “violating its own constitution,” and “threatening disciplinary action against those who spoke in opposition,” according to The Associated Press.

Under Smalls’ leadership, the ALU has faced controversy and a series of losses. Since its 2022 success in unionizing a Staten Island warehouse, the ALU has lost votes at two other warehouses and abandoned its bid to unionize a third, according to AP. There have also been reports of a physical altercation between Smalls and another member of the organization during the time period, the outlet reported.

Despite recent failures, the ALU, which enjoys the backing of left-wing Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, has weighed in on national political issues, such as ending the blockade of Cuba.

Did you know Cuba is facing the world’s longest blockade in modern history? Amazon Labor Union leader Chris Smalls (@Shut_downAmazon) and activist @CallaWalsh went to Cuba for May 1 this year to call for an end to the U.S.’ decades-long blockade against the island. pic.twitter.com/SF7lcMzpmt — AJ+ (@ajplus) May 1, 2023

“Cuba has been a bastion of workers’ rights. And that’s exactly why the rich and powerful are so dedicated to keeping the people there down,” Smalls wrote in opposition to the U.S. blockade. “But worker solidarity doesn’t stop at the border — or any border.” He also traveled to Cuba in May.

Between 1982 and 2015 the U.S. Department of State considered Cuba a state sponsor of terrorism. The designation was rescinded in 2015, but in 2019 the State Department “certified Cuba as ‘not cooperating fully’ with U.S. counterterrorism efforts” for that year.