‘Hard To Believe’: Lottery Player Scores Major Jackpot Prize. Weeks Later, His Mother Wins It Again

A North Carolina mother and son have both won the lottery weeks apart from each other, according to WITN.

Randy Williams, a Greenville, North Carolina resident, discovered he won a $518,774 jackpot June 15th. Williams had reportedly played the Cash 5 lottery just the night before, per the outlet. His mother, Peggy Williams, accompanied him to turn in his ticket. Randy Williams raked in $369,627 after federal and state tax withholdings. (RELATED TO: Man Reportedly Sues $2.04 Billion Lottery Winner, Claims The Ticket Is His)

His mother subsequently won $500,000 on a Double Diamond Cashword scratch-off ticket a week later, the outlet noted. Peggy Williams netted $356,253 after federal and state tax withholdings.

Mother and son win half a million dollars in lottery within weeks of each other https://t.co/Le3OW80O4l pic.twitter.com/yQMpnjJIIx — The Messenger (@TheMessenger) July 13, 2023

“I feel like we are blessed,” Randy Williams said.

Peggy Williams said she was in disbelief after her and her son’s improbable lottery winnings.

“This is hard to believe,” Peggy Williams said, according to WITN. “I went over it about 10 times to make sure I had it correct.”

The unexpected back-to-back lottery winnings have the pair reportedly changing their plans. Initially, Randy Williams planned to use his winnings to remodel his mother’s home. After his mother won the lottery, the pair decided they might purchase a new home instead.