Manchin Comes Out Against Another Biden Nominee

Democratic West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin announced Thursday his opposition to Julie Su’s nomination to serve as Secretary of Labor, further complicating her path to confirmation.

“I believe the person leading the U.S. Department of Labor should have the experience to collaboratively lead both labor and industry to forge compromises acceptable to both parties. While her credentials and qualifications are impressive, I have genuine concerns that Julie Su’s more progressive background prevents her from doing this and for that reason I cannot support her nomination to serve as Secretary of Labor,” he said in a statement.

My statement on my decision to oppose the nomination of Julie Su to serve as U.S. Secretary of Labor: pic.twitter.com/6utK6u0J78 — Senator Joe Manchin (@Sen_JoeManchin) July 13, 2023

Su, who currently serves as Deputy Labor Secretary, has been running the Department since Marty Walsh stepped down in March. As the Deputy Secretary, she can legally do so indefinitely, although Biden formally nominated her to the top position shortly after Walsh announced he would resign. (RELATED: Biden Nominates Julie Su For Labor Secretary)

Democratic Montana Sen. Jon Tester and Independent Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, who caucuses with the Democrats, have not announced their positions on Su. Both supported her confirmation to Deputy Secretary.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.