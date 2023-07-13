‘Not Good’: Conservatives Rip Biden’s Call Up Of Reserves

Conservatives and Republicans ripped President Joe Biden after he announced a call-up of reserves for operations in Europe Thursday night.

Biden ordered the call-up of up to 3,000 reservists to support Operation Atlantic Resolve. The operation began in April 2014, according to a fact sheet from the United States Army, and usually involves an Army ground combat brigade, an aviation brigade and support units. (RELATED: ‘END The War’: Trump Says Biden Is ‘Dragging’ US Closer To ‘World War III’ After Giving Cluster Munitions To Ukraine)

The Biden administration announced plans Friday to primarily send M864 155-millimeter artillery shells, known as Dual-Purpose Improved Conventional Munitions (DPICM), which dispense smaller explosive weapons over an area to attack personnel and vehicles.

“Vivek is calling on Biden to explain his rationale and tell the American people what threat we are facing that will cause these patriots to disrupt their lives and deploy,” a spokesperson for Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy told the Daily Caller News Foundation. “Where will they go, what will they do? What specialists are being activated? The American people and our brave reservists deserve to know.”

“Defending America is Biden’s last priority,” 2024 Republican congressional candidate Joe Kent posted on Twitter. “Biden is calling up the reserves to support operations in Europe, diverting home land security resources from our besieged border & from the coast guard as the CCP builds an electronic warfare base in Cuba.”

Other prominent conservatives echoed Kent’s criticism of the callup.

“According to a new Presidential Action, Joe Biden is calling up reservists for active duty in Operation Atlantic Resolve, because apparently it can’t fill the ranks of its rainbow flag military as recruitment plummets,” Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk tweeted. “This is not to fortify our border, which remains wide open, but to increase our deployments near Ukraine. America Last strikes again!”

Some expressed trepidation at what the callup could mean.

“Biden is now calling U.S. Military reserves to active duty in Europe for ‘Operation Atlantic Resolve,’” Students for Trump founder Ryan Fournier tweeted. “These people really want WW3.”

“Biden authorizing the call for reserve troops up to active duty for operations in Europe? Does this mean Ukraine?” William Wolfe, a former senior Trump administration official, asked. “Not good.”

Former ambassador to Germany Ric Grenell took aim at the callup himself.

“Biden Expands the War for American men and women,” Grenell posted on Twitter. “Reservists ordered to Active Duty after Zelensky asks Biden for more American money and troops.”

“There were no demands for delinquent NATO countries to pay their obligations, there was no peace plan presented – just more WAR for American men and women,” Grenell added in a follow-on tweet.

Former President Donald Trump, Republican Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina and Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida did not immediately respond to requests for comment from the DCNF.

