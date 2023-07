Ana Navarro admitted on “The View” that she acts like an animal when she’s near Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis by sticking her head out the window like a dog and yelling, “I say gay.”

I’m not making this up, this is actually what she said.

I’ll take “that never happened” for $500, please.

