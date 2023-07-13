Republican AGs Put Big Business On Notice Over Race-Based Hiring Practices

Republican attorneys general from 13 states warned every Fortune 100 company that racial discrimination is illegal and urged them to remove it from their employment practices in a Thursday letter.

The letter accused Fortune 100 companies of using a variety of racially discriminatory practices including “explicit racial quotas and preferences in hiring, recruiting, retention, promotion, and advancement,” as well as race-based contracting practices and overt preferential treatment to customers on the basis of race. The move comes weeks after the Supreme Court struck down the use of racial preferences in college admissions practices for violating the Equal Protection Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment.

“Racial discrimination is both immoral and illegal. Such race-based employment and contracting violates both state and federal law, and as the chief law enforcement officers of our respective states we intend to enforce the law vigorously,” the letter reads. (RELATED: Ignore The Screamers. Read These Quotes From The Justices Themselves On Why They Did Away With Racist Admissions)

@VivekGRamaswamy: “The Supreme Court provided the legal framework for a post-affirmative action America.” https://t.co/7b0L2LKntl — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 5, 2023

The attorneys general accused Microsoft of setting quotas for black-owned suppliers and for transaction volumes through black-owned banks and external managers. The letter also referenced existing reports of numerous major companies enforcing explicit racial quotas for hiring, promotions and contracting, including Airbnb, Apple, Cisco, Facebook, Google, Intel, Lyft, Microsoft, Netflix, Paypal, Snapchat, TikTok and Uber.

Attorneys general from Kansas, Tennessee, Alabama, Arkansas, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, South Carolina and West Virginia signed the letter.

“We urge you to immediately cease any unlawful race-based quotas or preferences your company has adopted for its employment and contracting practices,” the letter reads. “If you choose not to do so, know that you will be held accountable— sooner rather than later — for your decision to continue treating people differently because of the color of their skin.”

