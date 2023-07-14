Longtime Biden Aide Louisa Terrell To Leave Administration

Longtime Biden aide and legislative director Louisa Terrell is planning to step away from the administration, the White House announced Friday.

Terrell has worked throughout the entirety of the Biden administration as director of the Office of Legislative Affairs, and she also worked for President Joe Biden during his time in the Senate and in the vice presidency.

“As a U.S. Senator for 36 years, I developed a deep respect and reverence for the United States Congress and its vital institutional role in our democracy. When I was elected President, I knew that no one understood that better – or would be a better partner to my decades-long friends and former colleagues – than Louisa Terrell,” Biden said in a statement.

Terrell worked on “key priorities” during the Biden administration, “[f]rom the American Rescue Plan and the Inflation Reduction Act to the CHIPS and Science bill, the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill, the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, and the bipartisan budget agreement,” the statement added. She also helped secure the “confirmation of Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court.” (RELATED: Jill Biden’s Press Secretary Departs White House)

Terrell first met the president when she was five years old, Politico reported. She attended kindergarten with the president’s late son Beau Biden, and first worked with Biden as counsel on the Senate Judiciary Committee.

“Jill and I extend our deepest gratitude to Louisa for her years of service to the American people, and also to her family, for sharing her with us,” Biden said.