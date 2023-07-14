‘I’d Kick His A**’: Chris Christie Says He Would Win In A Fight Against Trump

Former Republican New Jersey governor and presidential candidate Chris Christie said he’d win in a fight against former President Donald Trump during an interview on Piers Morgan on Thursday.

Christie called Trump a man of “awful character” and said he’d “kick his ass” during an interview segment on “Piers Morgan Uncensored.” Morgan said that Trump “loves his UFC” and asked Christie whether or not he thought he could take Trump in an octagon-style fight.

“The guy’s 78 years old. I’d kick his ass,” Christie responded. “I’ll fight Donald Trump anywhere he wants, in any arena he wants. Whether it’s on a debate stage, or in the octagon.”

“He’s mocked your weight, Trump,” Morgan responded.

“Yeah, look at him. Arnold Schwarzenegger. I mean, for goodness sakes. Come on,” Christie said.

“I have no regrets of helping Donald Trump get elected in 2016,” Chris Christie tells Piers Morgan. But would he vote for him again to help beat Joe Biden? 👇@GovChristie | @piersmorgan | @TalkTV | #PMU pic.twitter.com/RwnaVTu7St — Piers Morgan Uncensored (@PiersUncensored) July 13, 2023

Christie was “really thrilled” that his campaign passed the 40,000 unique donor mark required to participate in the first Republican primary debate on August 23. He is currently polling at 3% nationwide, on par with South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, according to a Morning Consult poll released Tuesday.

Donald Trump is at 56%, according to the poll.

“[Trump is] way ahead in the polls at the moment for the Republican nomination. How are going to knock him out?” Morgan asked during the interview. (RELATED: Piers Morgan Asks Chris Christie If He Plans On ‘Identifying As A Woman’ For The 2024 Race)

“Directly,” Christie said. “There’s one lane to the Republican nomination in my opinion, and Donald Trump is at the head of that lane. And if you want to be the man, you gotta beat the man.”

Christie’s campaign team did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

