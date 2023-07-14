Look At The Frown On Pence’s Face As Tucker Interrupts Him In The Middle Of Praising Ukraine Aid

Former Vice President Mike Pence visibly frowned as Daily Caller co-founder Tucker Carlson interrupted him mid-sentence while he praised Ukraine aid.

Pence said the U.S. needs to invest in international nations and argued the U.S. “made progress” in assisting Ukraine. Carlson argued U.S. leaders are more interested in Ukraine than in the rampant crime and downfall of major American cities.

“I’m sorry, Mr. Vice President. I know you’re running for president,” Carlson said. “You are distressed that the Ukrainians don’t have enough American tanks. Every city in the United States has become much worse over the past three years. Drive around. There is not one city that has gotten better in the United States, and it’s visible. Our economy has degraded, the suicide rate has jumped, public filth and disorder and crime have exponentially increased, and yet your concern is that the Ukrainians, a country most people can’t find on a map, who’ve received tens of billions of U.S. tax dollars, don’t have enough tanks.”

“I think it’s a fair question to ask. Like, where’s the concern for the United States in that?” he continued.

Pence visibly frowned and backtracked as Carlson hit him with the issues happening in the U.S. (RELATED: Tensions Boil Over As Tucker Confronts Mike Pence About Christian Discrimination In Ukraine)

“It’s not my concern,” Pence said regarding the tanks in Ukraine. “Tucker, I’ve heard that routine from you before, but that’s not my concern.”

The former Vice President said he is running for president because he believes the U.S. “is in a lot of trouble” under President Joe Biden’s administration. He promised to secure the border, fix the economy, tackle rampant crime in major cities and defend the right to life.