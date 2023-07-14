Harvard Med School Slapped With Another Lawsuit Over Human Remains Sold On Black Market

Another family is suing Harvard Medical School for damages and class action status after an operation to sell human remains from the university morgue on the black market was discovered, according to the lawsuit.

Attorneys for Anne Weiss filed the lawsuit against Harvard on Thursday in Suffolk County Superior Court. Weiss, whose father’s remains were donated to the medical school, alleges that Harvard failed to conduct adequate background checks for employees and to “protect” the human remains that were donated for research and educational purposes, according to the court document.

“This lawsuit arises from the Defendant Harvard Medical School’s failure to effectively screen, monitor, and supervise their employee to protect the dignity and integrity of donated human remains and ensure those remains were utilized for the exclusive purposes for which they were donated, namely research and medical training,” the lawsuit reads. “As a direct result of Harvard’s failures, the Plaintiff and many other families have been confronted with the almost incomprehensible prospect that their loved ones’ remains were sold as commodities, to be traded, displayed and in some cases converted into jewelry, dolls, and other common products.” (RELATED: Six Indicted For Trafficking Stolen Body Parts From Harvard Medical School Morgue)

Six people were indicted in June in connection with a smuggling ring that traded human remains from the university morgue. Cedric Lodge, who was responsible for managing the morgue, and his wife allegedly sold the stolen remains via social media, and he allegedly allowed customers to access the morgue to handpick which bodies they wanted.

The lawsuit is seeking class-action status, as well as compensatory damages for the families in an amount that will be determined by the court, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit is one of several that have been filed against the university on behalf of families affected by the trafficking ring.

Approximately 150 people signed on to a class action lawsuit in June against the university, according to CBS News. Attorneys at Morgan & Morgan also filed a June lawsuit in Suffolk County Superior Court on behalf of three families affected by the case, according to the Boston Globe.

Attorneys for Anne Weiss and Harvard Medical School did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.