Concealed Carrier Shoots Michigan Robbery Suspect Who Demanded All His Stuff, Police Say

Police charged a 28-year-old Michigan man with two counts of armed robbery after he exchanged fire with a concealed carrier outside an apartment complex earlier in July.

The suspect, Meyer D. Thedford, also faces charges of illegal possession of a firearm as a felon and possessing a firearm while committing a felony, the Royal Oak Tribune reported Friday.

Authorities received multiple reports of gunshots in the Loop Apartments parking lot Thursday morning, according to the Tribune. Two men had been standing outside the apartment complex when Thedford drove up in his SUV armed with a handgun, the outlet reported, citing Lt. Marlon Benson of the Oak Park Public Safety Department.

“He just rolled up on them and announced a robbery,” Benson said, according to the Tribune. “He said, ‘Give me all your stuff.’”

Police have charged Meyer Daevon Thedford, 28, for his involvement in an armed robbery and shooting in Oak Park. https://t.co/qSmwD1OpjO — Local 4 WDIV Detroit (@Local4News) July 13, 2023

One of the targeted individuals reportedly possessed a valid concealed pistol license and a firearm. He defended himself against Thedford and a shootout occurred between the two men, according to the Tribune. (RELATED: Concealed Carry Holder Shoots Three Teenagers Who Allegedly Tried To Rob Him At Gunpoint)

While Thedford himself was wounded, neither of the alleged intended victims sustained injuries, the outlet reported. Thedford fled the scene on foot, but responding officers swiftly located him after tracing a trail of blood, according to the Tribune.

Thedford was transported to a nearby hospital to receive treatment for his bullet wounds and is expected to make a recovery, Benson told the outlet.

He appeared in court Thursday, where Judge Jaimie Horowitz set his cash bond at $100,000. He is scheduled to appear for a probable cause conference July 25, the Tribune reported.