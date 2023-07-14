Ted Cruz Accuses FBI Director Of Defending ‘Left-Wing Extremists’ At The Bureau

Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz believes FBI Director Christopher Wray is going out of his way to defend left-wing employees at the bureau.

Cruz on Friday spoke on his podcast, “Verdict with Ted Cruz,” about Wray’s Wednesday testimony to the House Judiciary Committee at an oversight hearing. (RELATED: FBI Director Distances Himself From Merrick Garland’s Attempt To Turn Parents Into Terrorists)

On his podcast Verdict, Sen. Ted Cruz discusses the FBI targeting Catholics: “It’s absolutely shameful and disgraceful.” pic.twitter.com/PyMehuSRqH — Conservative War Machine (@WarMachineRR) July 14, 2023

“Well, let me focus less on [FBI Director Chris Wray’s] grade before Congress and let me focus more on his grade in the job. And in terms of the job, I’d give [Chris Wray] an F minus, because he has utterly failed to correct the rabid partisanship and the deep politicization of the FBI. He has been at the helm when the FBI has behaved like the DNC’s political stormtroopers, and it’s done enormous damage,” Cruz said 16 minutes into his podcast.

He brought up a retracted memo from the FBI’s Richmond field office about potentially infiltrating Roman Catholic groups and a directive from Attorney General Merrick Garland to monitor alleged threats to school board officials. Cruz also mentioned the FBI’s raid on pro-life activist Mark Houck’s home when his wife and children were present.

“And the problem with Chris Wray, is anytime he’s given a choice between defending the rabidly partisan left-wing extremists who are in the senior career leadership at the FBI, or standing with the American people, he chooses the partisans who are corrupting the FBI,” Cruz concluded.