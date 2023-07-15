Boston Mayor Sends Police List Of Critics And Protesters

The Boston mayor’s administration created a list of critics and protesters last year and gave it to the Boston Police Department (BPD), according to the Boston Herald.

Democratic Boston Mayor Michelle Wu has admitted sending the BPD a list including some of her critics, prohibiting them from appearing at Wu’s Roslindale house during certain hours, according to the Boston Herald. “The list was made in response to a request from the Boston Police Department after the mayor was allegedly harassed and physically intimidated by individuals for several months outside her home, at city functions and at other public events,” Wu spokesman Ricardo Patron explained in a statement, the outlet reported. (RELATED: MoJo’s secret recording of McConnell meeting called ‘Nixonian tactics’)

Critics are now calling out Wu for using “Nixonian tactics” accusing her of attempting to suppress citizens’ right to protest and intimidate her opponents, the outlet reported. Former President Richard Nixon compiled a list of all his enemies during his presidency.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu likened to Richard Nixon for compiling ‘hit list’ and sending it to POLICE https://t.co/0G7ocfW12c pic.twitter.com/DLlJRLws2h — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) July 15, 2023

Patron explained that the BPD sent the request to the mayor’s office after several protesters on the list interrupted the Dorchester Day Parade June 5, 2022, and harassed Wu and her family by yelling through megaphones for more than 90 minutes. Officers met with city staff June 10, 2022 to discuss a safety plan and asked for a list of the disrupters.

The list includes City Council candidate Christine Vitale, Wu’s strongest opponent, anti-vaccine protesters and North End restaurant owners who oppose Wu’s policies.

The Boston Police Department and Michelle Wu’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller.