GOP Legislators Call On Idaho State Library To Leave National Association Over ‘Marxist Lesbian’ Leadership

Republican Idaho legislators are calling on its state Commission for Libraries to leave the largest library association over its “Marxist lesbian” president, according to a statement.

The Idaho Freedom Caucus, a coalition of 13 Republican state lawmakers, demanded Monday that its state Commission for Libraries, as well as all of its public and school libraries, leave the American Library Association (ALA) following a resurfaced tweet by the president who called herself a “Marxist lesbian,” according to its statement. Emily Drabinski, the ALA president, suggested that libraries use “queer theory” to catalog books, a practice that eradicates “the traditional family,” the Idaho Freedom Caucus said in its statement. (RELATED: Texas County Votes To Restrict Sexually Explicit Content For Children Within Local Libraries)

“Drabinski has said in interviews that librarians aren’t focused on assisting minors in accessing pornography, but her writings and public presentations reveal that she has dedicated her professional career to precisely that while using taxpayer resources,” the statement read. “Drabinski proposed using ‘queer theory’ to guide the way books are cataloged in libraries. Her expertise in ‘queer theory’ aligns with the Marxist’s objective, seeking to undermine the West by eradicating the traditional family, natural sexual relationships, distinctions between sexes, and the orderly structures that accompany them.”

Drabinski, a City University of New York Graduate Center librarian, was elected president of the ALA in April 2022 for its 2022-2023 term, according to The College Fix, an outlet that reports on higher education.

“I just cannot believe that a Marxist lesbian who believes that collective power is possible to build and can be wielded for a better world is president elect of [ALA],” Drabinski wrote in a now deleted tweet, according to the College Fix. “I am so excited for what we will do together. Solidarity. And my mom is so proud I love you mom.”

Drabinski ran for ALA president on several platforms including “collective organizing for collective power,” implementing a “green new deal for libraries” and working towards “equity and justice central to global exchange,” according to the American Libraries magazine.

A group of 13 Idaho Legislators have called on the state Library Commission to immediately withdraw from the Marxist-led American Library Association. “ALA’s role in corrupting libraries and exposing children to a pernicious ideology can no longer be ignored.” pic.twitter.com/ZAHjvH6Rzv — Anna K. Miller (@annakate_miller) July 17, 2023

As a part of the ALA, organizations have access to professional development courses as well as “access to top-notch resources [and] tools,” its website reads. The association celebrated in April its efforts to defend sexually explicit content made available in schools, releasing a list of the most challenged books to recognize the “brave authors.”

The Montana State Library Commission voted 5-1 on July 11 to leave the ALA because of Drabinski’s leadership, becoming the first state to do so.

“Despite the decision in Montana this week, ALA remains committed to providing essential support, resources and opportunities for every library and library worker in every state and territory across the nation to help them better serve their communities,” the ALA said in a statement following the Montana State Library Commission’s vote.

The ALA did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

