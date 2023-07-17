Pregnant Woman Crashes Into Alligator Sprawled On Highway, Dies

A Louisiana mother and her unborn baby have died after reportedly crashing into an alligator on a Texas highway.

The driver, 33-year-old Gabrielle Breaux of New Iberia, Louisiana, reportedly collided with an alligator sprawled on the highway, causing her truck to roll over, according to News 4. The truck came to a rest at an angle in a field near the highway.

The crash occurred in the early hours of July 16 along State Highway 35 in Refugio County, Texas, per the outlet. ((RELATED: Massive 10-Foot Alligator Causes Chaos During Casual Walk Across Highway)

The four other people in the truck, one adult and three children, were and are expected to be okay, according to KHOU. The alligator died in the crash, News 4 noted.

Several agencies responded to the crash, including Refugio County Office of Emergency Management, Tivoli Volunteer Fire Department, Refugio Volunteer Fire Department and Calhoun County EMS, according to a Refugio County Sheriff’s Office Facebook statement.

All five occupants were taken to nearby hospitals. Attempts to save Breaux and her unborn baby were unsuccessful, and Breaux passed away Sunday evening, according to S Texas News.