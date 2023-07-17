Video Shows Massive Fireball ‘The Size Of A Car’ Light Up The Southern Skies

An enormous green fireball was caught on camera as it flew through the skies of the southern United States on Friday.

The suspected meteorite flew over Texas and Louisiana in the early hours of Friday morning, MySanAntonio reported. Although a majority of the sightings came from Louisiana, folks as far away as Tyler, Texas, New Mexico and even Ohio all reported seeing the huge green blob light up the night sky.

Multiple individuals caught footage of the supposed space rock on their doorbell cameras and dashcams. People associated with the American Meteor Society shared a slew of examples, one of which is absolutely terrifying.



The video shows a seemingly normal street, surrounded by beautiful trees, under a cloudless night sky. Within seconds, a bright, almost blinding green light takes over the entire sky, as it makes way toward Earth.

One witness told the Fresno Bee that the meteor appeared to be “the size of a car,” but the physical materials have yet to be recovered to confirm this claim. (RELATED: NOAA Verified Cataclysmic Flooding Event)

It really is quite something to behold, but it is far from a rare occurrence these days. A video posted some three weeks ago by USA Today showed a similar green meteorite as it blasted over a highway in China. Another fireball flew through the skies in Texas almost a year ago, bringing in some 200 reports from viewers across the state, according to KHOU11.