Biden Regulator Launches Investigation Into Deadly Crash Involving Model Produced By Musk’s Tesla

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) announced Tuesday that it is opening a new investigation into a deadly crash in California involving a 2018 electric car model produced by Elon Musk’s Tesla, Reuters reported.

The probe is a special crash investigation involving a 2018 Tesla Model 3 that is thought to have been utilizing advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), according to Reuters. NHTSA has initiated dozens of special crash investigations into Tesla since 2016 in cases where ADAS, like autopilot, were suspected to be involved, according to NHTSA data shared with the Daily Caller News Foundation.

The NHTSA recorded 20 crash deaths since 2016 in its investigations, according to the data shared with the DCNF. The recent probe is the first deadly special crash investigation initiated since March, where a Tesla Model S thought to have been using ADAS crashed in California. (RELATED: ‘Ridiculous’: Biden And Musk Are At War Over Electric Vehicle Charging Tech)

🚩 US opens new special probe into fatal Tesla crash The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Tuesday it is opening a new special crash investigation into a fatal accident in California involving a 2018 Tesla Model 3 where advanced driver assistance systems are… pic.twitter.com/EvC8GSHrio — PiQ (@PriapusIQ) July 18, 2023

Democratic Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren sent a letter Monday to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) pressing the agency to investigate Tesla regarding Musk taking over Twitter. The letter demands an investigation into the electric car company and its board of directors over potential “conflicts of interest, misappropriation of corporate assets, and other negative impacts to Tesla shareholders” in relation to Musk’s Twitter involvement.

The NHTSA studies over 100 special crashes each year, according to its website.

Tesla did not immediately respond to the DCNF’s request for comment.

