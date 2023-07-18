Canadian Wildfire Smoke Coats Skies Over US, Bringing Serious Health Problems And Ruining Summer

The glowing red over many parts of the U.S. Monday evening as smoke from Canadian wildfires blanketed much of the east, central and southeast.

You don’t need a map to know whether your home is being impacted by the thick blanket of smoke washing down from Canada as a series of wildfires rage on across the nation, but one generated by ABC News suggests that New Hampshire, North Carolina, parts of Tennessee, and Alabama are getting hit with the worst of it thus far. Twenty different states are under air quality alerts, with Billings, Montana, Cleveland, Ohio, and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, having some of the worst conditions thus far.

The National Weather Service’s Chicago team tweeted early on Sunday that “haze from wildfire smoke will persist in our region into Monday. Resulting poor air quality may be unhealthy for sensitive groups. Limit prolonged outdoor activity if you have a chronic respiratory issue.” Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson told his vulnerable members of his city to “avoid strenuous activities and limit their time outdoors.”

Canadian wildfire smoke in the higher levels of the atmosphere will disperse and move out of most of Alabama by Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/joMf23w2hZ — James Spann (@spann) July 18, 2023

Locals in Raleigh, North Carolina, told the Daily Caller they’ve felt lethargic, full of mucus, with itchy eyes as the skies stay a dull grey overhead. The smoke is also blocking out valuable vitamin D, an essential part of our internal happiness and health generators.

Officials in New York and New Jersey handed out masks in the Port Authority Bus Terminal on Monday, with forecasts suggesting that the smoke in the region should start to dissipate by Tuesday evening. (RELATED: Officials Warn Wildfire Smoke May Last Through September In US)

Red flag warnings are also in place throughout parts of Washington, Oregon, and Colorado, placing all three states at high alert for the potential onslaught of wildfires throughout the rest of the summer, ABC noted.