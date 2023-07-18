Coast Guard Seizes $158 Million In Drugs From Three Ships In The Pacific Ocean

The U.S. Coast Guard seized $158 million in cocaine and cannabis from three different vessels in the Pacific Ocean, officials said Monday.

Crews aboard the Coast Guard Cutters Steadfast, Mohawk, and Vigilant seized some 11,600 pounds of cocaine and 5,500 pounds of cannabis from three vessels in the Pacific Ocean, heading for San Diego, California, on Monday, according to a news release from the agency. It’s unclear whether all of the drugs were aboard one ship, or specifically when the seizure took place, but the release notes that “interdictions were conducted during counter-narcotics patrols in the Eastern Pacific Ocean between May and July.”

Several agencies were involved in the operation, including the Department of Defense, Justice Department, and Homeland Security, which worked alongside the Coast Guard, Customs, FBI, Drug Enforcement Agency, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and the Mexican Navy, the release said.

“The crews of the Coast Guard Cutters Vigilant, Mohawk and Steadfast worked diligently to combat transnational organized crime, disrupt drug flow and prevent a significant amount of drugs from reaching the U.S.,” Coast Guard Eleventh District commander Rear Adm. Andrew Sugimoto stated in the release. “Their unwavering commitment while interdicting drug smugglers at sea is not only commended, but their continued efforts are unmatched.”

Images of the bust were shared online, showing almost 60 coast guard personnel standing next to a series of huge bundles, assumed to be cocaine and cannabis.

The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Steadfast (WMEC 623) offloaded more than 11,600 pounds of cocaine and 5,500 pounds of marijuana worth an estimated $158 million in San Diego, Monday. https://t.co/0P9xe7R5d5 pic.twitter.com/k8F7gu5ID9 — CoastGuardNews (@CoastGuardNews) July 18, 2023

Authorities arrested twelve smugglers during the effort and launched nine separate cases, according to the New York Post. (RELATED: Drug Lord On The Run Had Plastic Surgery To Look Korean)

“Nothing is guaranteed when a Coast Guard crew says ‘goodbye’ to loved ones and embarks on a multi-month patrol,” Commanding officer of the Steadfast, Cmdr. Brock Eckel noted. “However, our team worked incredibly hard, day and night, to stop three smuggling vessels, preventing more than five tons of illicit narcotics from reaching American soil. I am honored to serve with the amazing Steadfast crew and share in their success.”