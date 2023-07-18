EXCLUSIVE: Biden’s DHS Chief Totally Ignores Question About Record Number Of Migrants Being Let Into The US

Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas ignored this reporter’s question on Tuesday about the record number of migrants coming through the southern border via ports of entry.

Border Patrol recorded 99,495 illegal migrant encounters at the southern border in June, while migrant encounters at ports of entry reached a new high of 45,026 after hitting 35,000 in May as the Biden administration has increased entry appointments via the CBP One phone app, according to CBP data. The number of migrants processed for entry via CBP One reached 38,000 in June.

Mayorkas, who appeared to be on a walk with his dog accompanied by security officers, only responded to this reporter when identifying herself as a reporter for the Daily Caller News Foundation. “I’m sorry?,” he said. (RELATED: Here’s The Real Story About The Border Crisis The Biden Admin Says Is Under Control)

“The illegal encounters are low, but you’re bringing people through the ports of entry, do you have an answer to that? Do you have any explanation?,” this reporter asked.

Mayorkas then walked off and this reporter encountered him moments later in a nearby area, asking why he didn’t answer the earlier question.

“Mr. Secretary, I asked you a question earlier about the southern border and you refused to answer. Are you sure you don’t have anything to say?,” this reporter asked.

Mayorkas proceeded to walk away again.

More migrants have used the ports of entry in recent months as the Biden administration has expanded the use of the CBP One phone app to allow roughly 40,000 migrants to enter the U.S. via ports of entry along the southern border. House Homeland Security Committee Chairman Mark Green recently told the DCNF that he believes the use of CBP One is part of a “shell game.”

“There’s the lying to Congress, there’s the CBP One app, which is just this big shell game to produce automatic mass parole in violation of the laws passed by Congress. It is a wanton disregard for the separation of powers and the Constitution of the United States,” Green said.

